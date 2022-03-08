Traffic obstruction: FCTA clears shanties, others in Karu

In response to the alarm raised by one of the first-class chiefs in Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Sakaruyi of Karu, HRM Emmanuel Yepwi, about the increasing rate of illegalities in his domain, and his subsequent invitation of FCT demolition squad, on March 6th, 2022.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah has immediately swang into action on Thursday, when he lead the FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation to rid Abuja of nefarious acts especially those impeding traffic free flow, by clearing shanties and roadside trading activities in Karu Market and environs.

Officials of the FCTA, accompanied by security operatives, in a joint clean up operation stormed the area with two bulldozers and ransacked makeshift structures built with woods and roofing sheets within and around the perimeter fencing of the market.

Recall that the officials of FCT Administration had carried out markings of illegal structures around the market, located in Karu, a major satellite town sitting on major road corridors, connecting the city centre to Old Karu, Orozo and up to Karshi satellite towns of the Territory.

It was, however, observed that some affected traders had carried out partial dismantling and removal of their wares to avoid loss.

Comrade Attah, who led the team, it was to remove shanties and roadside trading within and around the market, so as to free vehicular and human traffic in the area, describing the situation as very worrisome and disturbing, given the nightmarish experience motorists face daily, to pass through the Karu Market stretch of the Nyanya-Karu-Karshi road.

According to him; “It is very turbulent as people took half of the dual carriage road, to sell fresh fish, vegetables and others. That’s what took us there, and we have done it absolutely very well.

“For about five years, this illegality started developing strongly, it has not tested our machines, so today it tasted the will of the FCT Minister to actually rid Abuja of illegality especially things that impede on the traffic-free flow that is why today we are happy that people are excited that the road is free now.” He stated.

He also explained how the FCTA intends to sustain the cleanup, when he stated that; ” We are hopeful that we keep coming and checking the situation here, trusting that the Area Council that owns the market, which has been very supportive of this clean up will actually do well in keeping it under control, and with the support of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) they will do all they can to ensure that traders go into the market and other designated areas like the informer section, and keep the place clean and away from the road,” he assured.

