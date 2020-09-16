Traffic management: Bauchi Gov assents to  executive bill on road

Bauchi State has joined the league of states that have in place road traffic management agencies with the signing into the bill passed by State House of Assembly cited as ‘Regulation, Control and Management of Traffic in the state and other matters connected thereto 2020’.

The State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Wednesday before the commencement of the weekly State Executive Council meeting assented to the executive bill as presented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman at the Executive Council chamber of the Government House.

While Signing the bill into law, Bala Mohammed described it as a tool for sanitizing towns and villages of the state in terms of traffic rules violation by road users.

The Governor also said that the sixteen bills so far assented to by his administration which were passed by the State House of Assembly were done for the interest of the state and the nation in general.

He explained that the law for the Regulation, Control and Management of Traffic in the state will go along way towards providing employment opportunities to teeming youth as well as deepening responsibility and responsiveness.

Bala Mohammed said that “It is indeed a pleasure today to assent to the sixteen bills enacted by the Bauchi State House of Assembly. I don’t think there is any Assembly that has done this fit and of course despite all the differences mentioned by the Honorable Speaker we are connected by the people of Bauchi state and Nigeria.”

He added that “Some of the encroachment that we are seeing, the conflict between the Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Lands and Ministry of Local Government would be put aside because definitely the issue of development control and other related matters will be mediated by the law and the agency to be established.”

The Governor then assured the members of the Bauchi State House of assembly and Nigerians that his administration will establish a robust framework and select people of integrity to man the Agency and to be responsible for traffic management with a view to ensuring justice and equity.

He assured that “The synergy is working, the democracy is working in Bauchi and definitely we are going to surprise everyone by making sure we leave legacies and landmark in terms of doing things for the betterment of our people.”

While Presenting the bill to the Governor for his assent, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman said the bill will provide employment opportunities to teeming youth, control traffic and inculcate discipline on traffic rules by road users and it was expected to significantly improve the state internally generated revenue.

The Speaker also used the medium to on behalf of the members of the State House of Assembly reassured the Governor of their renew support and mutual cooperation for the development of the state and for the benefit of the citizens.

Abubakar Suleiman said that “Your Excellency Sir, we are here today again to present you another bill as passed by the Assembly for your assent. The bill which is provided for the regulation, control and management of traffic in the state is the sixteen bill since our assumption into office, this bill is important like other bills that you have assented.”

He added that “I, therefore, congratulated His Excellency and the entire people of the state for another milestone.”

Buhari, Trailblazer In Modular Refinery Delivery ― Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, said while previous administrations talked about modular refineries, only President…Bauchi Gov assents Bauchi Gov assents

Palliative: FG Distributes Food Items To 80,405 Households In Sokoto

The Federal Government has begun the distribution of 3,659.7 metric tonnes of grains to 80,405 households in Sokoto State…Bauchi Gov assents Bauchi Gov assents

PHOTO NEWS: Protest Over Hike In Price Of Petrol, Electricity Tariff Ongoing In Yaba, Lagos

A peaceful protest by members of the Joint Action Front against the hike in Petrol and Electricity by the federal government…Bauchi Gov assents

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE