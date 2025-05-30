Traffic: Lagos govt to begin €410m Omi Eko water transport project in June

Lagos State government is set to commence work in June on the €410 million ($464 million) Omi Eko water transport project, an ambitious initiative aimed at easing the city’s notorious traffic congestion by developing a modern inland waterways system.

The project, named “Omi Eko” — meaning “Lagos water” in Yoruba — is designed to integrate water transport into Lagos’s broader urban mobility network, offering an alternative to road travel in Nigeria’s commercial capital and most populous city.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Government and reported by Bloomberg, the initiative involves significant international collaboration.

The €410 million funding package includes €360 million from global partners such as the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Union (EU), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Lagos State will contribute €40 million, while private sector investors will provide the remaining €10 million.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed in February that the project will begin this year with a target completion date set for 2030.

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, LASWA’s General Manager, emphasized the importance of developing inland waterways as part of an integrated urban transport system to reduce Lagos’s severe traffic gridlock.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE