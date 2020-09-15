A Broadcast radio station, Lagos Traffic Radio, has inaugurated the pilot scheme of the Lagos Traffic Radio Live Updates Motorcycles.

Speaking during the launching held yesterday in Lagos, The General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Tayo Akanle noted that that the frequency of occurrence of incidents on the state’s highways necessitated the scheme.

Akanle stated that the initiative would change the travel experience of commuters akin to unpleasant experience at the happening of major incident on roads.

He said that the acquisition of the motorcycles would aid the company’s operations; hence, allowing timely arrival at the particular incident spots towards providing on-the-spot live and accurate reports that would assist commuters.

Tayo assured that the reports disseminated would now be more professional, comprehensive, real-time and accurate, as it would be handled by trained journalists from the station.

“The occurrence of incidents on our highways coupled with little or no comprehensive live reports informed the imperative of this scheme.

“However, this pilot scheme of the Radio Live Updates Motorcycles is designed to change the travel experience of commuters as they usually undergo harrowing experiences whenever there is a major incident on the road.

“The acquisition of these motorcycles would aid our operations by allowing us to arrive timely at the particular incident spots towards providing on-the-spot live and accurate reports that would assist commuters to make informed decisions especially knowing the root cause of the traffic gridlock they are experiencing at that particular time.

“Furthermore, the reports disseminated would now be more professional, comprehensive, real-time and accurate, as it would be handled by trained journalists from the station”

“The information would now be shared through the airwaves and on our ever-increasing social media platforms for a wider reach,” He said.

While speaking on the THEMES agenda of the state, the GM said that the initiative is the contribution of the station to the actualisation of its agenda, noting that the speed and manoeuvring ability of these motorcycles would be apt for this operation,

“This pilot scheme is the contribution of the Lagos Traffic Radio to the actualisation of the Traffic Management and Transportation component of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda for the socio-economic development and empowerment opportunities for all residents in Lagos State.

“These live reports at the incident spots will serve as a major boost to the delivery of information on traffic flow and available alternate routes that will reduce convergence of vehicles leading to gridlock situation on our highways.

“It can also be used as a veritable database for future projections on traffic management and transportation systems design for the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE