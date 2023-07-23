The Commander, Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army, Major General Kelvin O. Aligbe, has advocated for constant training for officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, emphasising that training remains paramount to the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

Major General Kelvin O. Aligbe made the pronouncement at the closing ceremony of the just concluded Combined Mid-Year Courses Appraisal Curriculum Harmonisation Workshop Research and Development Conference 2023, which was held at Headquarters, TRADOC Nigerian Army, in Minna, Niger State capital.

He said the event, which had Deputy Commandants of Nigerian Army training institutions in attendance, was aimed at building capacity for optimum performance and professionalism in the Nigerian Army training institutions in tandem with international best practices.

He added that the conference created an enabling environment for interaction and brainstorming on ideas that will promote and enhance learning.

The TRADOC Commander, Nigerian Army, Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, urged the participants to take lessons learned to their various schools and develop curriculums that will aid the Nigerian Army in its operations and commended the facilitators, moderators, and discussants for bringing in their expertise during the all-important event.

General Aligbe, thereby, appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen TA Lagbaja, for approving logistics for the smooth conduct of the event.

Earlier in his vote of thanks, the Acting Director of Training, Headquarters TRADOC Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Mbaka noted that the 5-day training (17th July – 21st July 2023) has provided the participants with an opportunity to learn new skills that will aid them in developing a quality curriculum for the Nigerian Army training institutions in line with international best practices.

