Traditionalists warn Nollywood, Kings, against disrespect of indigenous religion

The National Council for Ifa Religion in conjunction with the Araba and Oluwo forum on Thursday issued a warning to Yoruba kings Nollywood producers and artistes against disrespecting indigenous religion in any way, asking that everyone accords the necessary respect to indigenous religion and stop sacrilegious gestures against it.

The council gave the warning in Ibadan during a press briefing on the forthcoming Annual World Ifa festival 2021slated for May 28 which marks the beginning of the New Year in Yoruba indigenous religion which has series of rituals and pilgrimage to sacred sites in Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo States as highlights.

The Araba Agbaye, Chief Awodotun Aworeni, while speaking at the press conference, reiterated that it is time for Yoruba kings, Nollywood members as well as political office holders to take indigenous religion seriously and stop their sacrilegious gestures against it.

Aworeni emphasised that whoever refuses to heed the warning issued especially the kings and Nollywood members may face the wrath of the spirits, adding that everyone can bear witness to the efficacy of the traditional and indigenous religion.

He urged kings and other traditional rulers to remember that indigenous religion is the bedrock of the crowns on their heads, asking that they contribute their quota to the upliftment of the Yoruba indigenous religion.

“Let them rule over their communities in line with the dictates of Ifa instead of alien stories that tend to promote the activities of alien ancestors. Any king who is blaspheming against Ifa or taking sacrilegious acts against our Orisa is nothing but a sword that is stupidly destroying its sheath,” he said, adding that some Yoruba kings are intentionally desecrating their roots.

He further solicited for the support of governors in the South-West states towards the promotion of the World Ifa festival and Yoruba indigenous religion, commending the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola for his belief on equity and granting public holiday to mark Isese festival on August 20 while imploring others governors to do same.

Also speaking the Araba Iwaro Okaakoko, Chief Adewale Oso, called on the government to introduce Ifa study in the school curriculum and build hospitals that would be of benefit to the traditionalists.

He further called for the introduction of traditional oath-taking for political office holders in order to reduce the issue of corruption in public offices across the country, emphasizing that traditional oath-taking would work effectively on those betraying the trust imposed on them by the society.