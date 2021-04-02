Traditional stool tears Anambra community apart as two monarchs emerge

The seemingly peacefully atmosphere existing in Nawfia Community, Njikoka Council Area of Anambra State appear to be threatened as two persons lay claim to the community traditional stool, following the vacuum created by the sacking of former traditional ruler, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo by the state government.

Tribune Online gathered that the former Traditional ruler, Igwe Nwankwo, was among the Traditional rulers suspended by Governor Willie Obiano, for travelling to Abuja with the Oil Magnet, Prince Arthur Eze, without obtaining permission from the state government.

Speaking to Journalists in Awka, on Friday, over the development, one of the contestants, Dr Ogochukwu Obelle, said his installation was stalled by a cabal led by one Barrister Beluolisa Nwofor and Sir Nathan Enemuo, the President General of Nawfia Progressive Union (NPU) through manipulation of the 2013 constitution of the community.

Dr Obelle, a retired public servant, argued that he assumed the position of Igwe-elect since 9th January 2021, following a credible election held on 31st December 2020 and a subsequent successful screening exercise by the Igwe Nawfia selection committee.

Whereas, Dr Shedrack Moguluwa, a Lecturer at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, who scored 3 votes in the election, was said to have emerged following a counter election contrary to the directive of the State government through the Ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, on 26th March 2021.

According to him, “Instead of doing the right thing by carrying out the installation as required by law, Nwofor and Enemuo, on 26th March 2021, organized a kangaroo, illegal election where Dr Shedrack Moguluwa was said to have defeated Sir Nonyelu Okoye with 111 to 102 votes.”

He added that the purported election was contrary to section 19(11a) of the community’s 2013 constitution and Anambra State Chieftaincy law 2007, which spelt out that the election should involve all 10 Villages and be observed by officials of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

While describing the development as an unmitigated assault and unwarranted affront on the people of the community, he expressed optimism that in the fullness of time the truth about the saga would be told, even as he had gone to court to challenge the illegality.

“Our checks show that with the dethronement of Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, the traditional stool is zoned to Ifite Mkpunese, which comprised of five villages, Urukpaleri, Iridana, Uruoji, Urualor and Imuezunu, whose turn it is to produce the next traditional ruler of the community.

Mr Uche Aghamba, Chairman of Urukpaleri Village, on his part, regretted that the leadership of Nawfia Progressive Union has been compromised, but quickly noted that the election of 26th March 2021 was invalid as the state government had issued a statement on 25th March 2021 to that effect.

He, then, urged the good people of the community to remain calm and law-abiding as it would not take long for the truth to prevail.

