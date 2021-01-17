Traditional rulers, Yoruba political chieftains, others to grace PAN Yoruba summit in Ibadan

Traditional rulers from the south-west part of Nigeria as well as prominent Yoruba political chieftains and opinion leaders are expected to be in attendance at a PAN Yoruba summit scheduled to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State, Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by the secretary of the planning committee, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, the summit convened under the aegis of Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) with the theme: “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” is scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The summit to be held in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols will feature a virtual component to facilitate the participation of a wide spectrum of stakeholders in the affairs of the Yoruba nation.

The event seeks to deliberate on prevailing and future socio-political challenges as well as prospects of Yoruba nation with emphasis on issues that bother on the welfare, security and mutual coexistence of Yoruba people within a peaceful, stable and united Nigeria.

The summit to be co-chaired by General Alani Akinrinade, former Chief of Defence Staff and High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State will have in attendance present and former governors as well as notable past and present political office holders in the six southwest States of Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

A communiqué on the way forward that approximates the concerns and expectations of the Yoruba nation in Nigeria would emanate from deliberations at the summit.

