.Hails Okpe monarch on 20th coronation anniversary

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has acknowledged the important role traditional rulers play in governance, describing their contributions to ensuring peace in their domains as significant and commendable.

Governor Diri stated that performing traditional rulers make the work of governors easier, as they are crucial to the establishment and sustenance of peace.

The governor spoke at Orerokpe, Delta State, during the final of the 20th coronation anniversary of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, King Felix Agho Mujakperuo, Orhue I.

He stated that monarchs deserved to be honoured, especially when they were performing well, and expressed delight that the people of the kingdom were satisfied with the Orodje’s leadership.

He congratulated the king and the people of Okpe Kingdom, wishing them continued peace and development.

“This is a time for celebration and reflection. Twenty years on the throne is remarkable. I believe that God in His wisdom planned everything, and we join in celebrating our king and his kingdom,” he said.

“Monarchs are natural people who deserve our honour, and I believe that this king has done well. As governors, you give us peace when kings do well. I wish you more years of good performance, peace and progress.”

In his remarks, governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed appreciation to the king and the people of Okpe Kingdom for their contributions to the prevailing peace in the state.

Governor Oborevwori described King Mujakperuo as a man of the people, who could have chosen to rest after his military service but instead answered another call to service, stressing that his people and the state at large had benefited from his selflessness.

He stressed that the presence of first-class traditional rulers and other monarchs from across the state demonstrated unity among the royal fathers and urged them to sustain it.

Oborevwori thanked his fellow governors who were present and everyone who contributed to the success of the celebrations.

He said: “After service in the military, you should have just rested, but you chose another call to service. Under your reign, this kingdom has enjoyed peace.

“You do not stress people. You are concerned about your people and not your personal interest. You have ruled well. To manage this kingdom, which I know very well, is not easy. The presence of first-class traditional rulers from the state suggests unity among royal fathers.

“Let me thank Your Excellencies for coming, especially the Governor of Bayelsa. You have shown me love.”

In his remarks, King Felix Mujakperuo said the kingdom had witnessed significant progress over the past 20 years and thanked the government and people of the kingdom for their support.

He emphasised the need for the people of Okpe Kingdom to preserve their cultural heritage and urged youths to shun hard drugs and the indiscriminate sale of land.

Present at the event were the governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo; his Taraba State counterpart, Agbu Kefas; traditional rulers and from within and outside Delta State; among others.