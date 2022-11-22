Traditional rulers, community, religious leaders urged to provide enabling environment for corps members in Yobe 

Traditional rulers, and community and religious leaders in Yobe state have been directed by the state government to provide an enabling environment for all corps members posted to their various communities throughout their service year.

The assertion was made during the parade by the 836 corps members posted to Yobe State for the mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to close the orientation course for the 2022 Batch C.

The ceremony was held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dazigau and was presided over by the State Coordinator, Hajiya Hafsat Yerima on Tuesday.

In an address to close the two weeks camping, the Coordinator said that traditional, community and religious leaders have been directed to mobilize their people to create the enabling environment for the corps members to carry out their responsibilities without let or hindrance.

She told them that “your duty, therefore, is to settle down quickly and integrate, respect their culture and tradition.”

She also assured the corps members that the government of Yobe State in collaboration with all security agencies have put in place water-tight security strategies to ensure their safety, security and general well-being in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Please, accept your postings in good faith by bringing to bear your resourcefulness, ingenuity and experience in the area of Community Development Service by initiating projects that will uplift the living standard of your host communities,” she added.

According to her, “indeed, the SAED programme of the NYSC has become a success story in terms of the positive impact it is making in complimenting government efforts at curbing the scourge of unemployment in the country.”

Hafsat Yerima explained that “the provision of soft loans to those with skills who are desirous of such facilities to set up small scale enterprises at the end of the service year by our funding partners such as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industries (BOI), NYSC Foundation, Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and so many others has helped to bolster the economy of the nation and steam the tide of unemployment.”

She, therefore, admonished them to take advantage of the service year and equip themselves with a skill or improve on the one they already acquired by following through with the post camp training component of the SAED programme in order to derive immense benefits from the full-proof package.

The coordinator most sincerely congratulated the corps members for successfully completing the rigorous but rewarding first phase of the four cardinal programme of the NYSC – the Orientation.

She stressed that “Your resilience and perseverance throughout the duration of the course is, without doubt, a demonstration of your patriotic zeal to serve our dear country with diligence and commitment.”

According to her, “I also note with joy, dear compatriots your ability to work seamlessly together as brothers and sisters with the drive to make positive impact in all spheres of our national life by deploying the salient lessons of the orientation programme.”

Hafsat Yerima said that, “this is a commendable step towards achieving the goals of national integration, peace and harmony. Let me equally commend your spirit of selfless service and outstanding participation in all camp programmes and activities as espoused by the valuable contributions you made as a whole in all the committees you were co-opted to work.

“I dare say it is an achievement worth celebrating, I urge you, therefore, to continue to promote these principles in the discharge of your duties in your various places of primary assignment and beyond.”

She then expressed her profound gratitude to the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni for his support to the NYSC Scheme in the state as well as the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board and his Members for their commitment to the scheme.

She also thanked all the collaborating agencies, the Army, Man ‘O’ War, Police, Red Cross, DSS, NDLEA, NSCDC and the Guest Lecturers for the worthy contributions both individually and collectively towards the successful execution of the programme saying, “we remain eternally grateful to you all.”