UPDATED: Traditional rulers arrive venue of South-West meeting

Eight traditional rulers have arrived the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oke Aremo, the venue of the meeting of the leading Southwest traditional rulers slated for today.

The traditional rulers are the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Alake of Egbaland, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Aseyin of Iseyin, Alago of Ago Iwoye, Ooni of Ife and Deji of Akure.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the affected traditional rulers would meet today to deliberate on the various issues affecting the region.

Some of the issues pencilled down for discussion include: Security, economic development and 2027 general elections, amongst others.