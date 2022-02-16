Traditional ruler runs away as youths burn down palace in Benue

Two persons were wounded and several houses burnt including the palace of a traditional ruler when youths of Tivs and Jukun extraction engaged in a free-for-all in Makurdi, the state capital yesterday.

According to a report gathered, the incident occurred on Wednesday at a riverside beside a rice mill around a new bridge at Wurukum in Makurdi, the state capital.

It was learned that the traditional ruler whose palace was set ablaze during the crisis had to run out of the palace to escape the rampaging youths.

According to the source, the crisis started at a fish pond at the riverside which led to the Tivs and Jukuns engaged in a free-for-all.

Chairman of Makurdi local government, Anthony Dyegeh narrated to our correspondent how the crisis started.

According to him, “the problem is because of the small river beside Rice Mill down the New Bridge Wurukum. That River separates itself from the main river. You know it’s a fish pond and every year people fish from there and get a lot of money.

“So, it is the cause of the crisis today. But no life was lost. Two persons were injured. Of the two persons that were injured, the mother of one of them is even from the Tiv side.

“Some houses were also burnt. The traditional ruler’s house was also (broken down) torched. That is the situation. But we’re are here with men of the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defense and other security agencies.

The chairman further said, “We have called for a meeting between the two communities. We are waiting for the traditional ruler from the Tiv side who ran to an undisclosed location after his house was torched.

“So, we are waiting for him to come so that we can discuss and bring back peace in the area. The situation is calm in the area right now. As I speak with you we are deliberating. The Chief from the Jukun side, Chief Nuhu is also here and we are waiting for the Chief from the Tiv side to come so that we can discuss with the youths.

“We have asked each side to bring five youths each so that we can discuss with them after here, we will ask them to continue with the peace while we schedule for a.meetkng whereby traditional rulers and stakeholders of the Tiv and Jukun in Makurdi will seat together and then discuss to see how they can continue to relate harmoniously again.

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene who partially confirmed the incident said she was gathering facts from officers on the ground.

