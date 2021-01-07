Traditional ruler petitions IGP over murder, arson, destruction in Ondo community

The traditional ruler of Ode community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Adewale Boboye, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu over the alleged murder of three of his kinsmen, arson and wanton destruction of property by some assailants who invaded his palace.

The monarch alleged that some individuals within the community masterminded the killing of three people in his palace and supervised the burning and destruction of his palace on December 10, 2020.

The petition written on behalf of the traditional ruler and signed by his solicitors, Abiodun Amole of Messrs Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) & CO. alleged some 17 individuals of being behind the destruction and killing of the three people in Ajagunode Palace.

Amole listed the three people murdered by the hoodlums who invaded the palace in the middle of the night to include a younger brother of the monarch, Adebayo Boboye; the monarch’s driver, Sunday Moses Owoeye and Sola Osokute.

The solicitors stated in the petition that “we act as solicitors to His Highness, Oba Adewale Sunday Boboye, the Ajagunode of Ode Community in the Akure North Local Government Council Area of Ondo State (hereinafter referred to as “our client”) and on whose instructions we forward this complaint.

“We have the instructions of our aforementioned client to bring to your attention for necessary action the unlawful/criminal invasion of his palace on 10th December, 2020 at about 1am by a group of assailants.

“The assailants along with other accomplices invaded our client’s palace in Ode Community on the aforementioned date while armed with dangerous weapons and murdered three persons in cold blood.

“The murdered victims are Adebayo Boboye, our client’s younger brother; Sunday Moses Owoeye, our client’s driver and Sola Osokute.”

The petition stated further that “They had earlier on 3rd December, 2020 burnt our client’s palace and cars to ashes and furthermore carted away valuables such as Plasma television sets, a power generating set and deep freezers in the process.

“They in fact attempted to murder our client who was only lucky to escape assassination having missed death by whiskers.

“Our client now lives in apprehension as the gory incident had caused him untold psychological, mental and emotional trauma and has also prevented him from carrying out his day-to-day function as the traditional ruler of his community the Ode Community.”

According to the solicitors, “our client had caused a complaint to be made to the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State when the assailants first invaded his palace on 3rd December, 2020 but nothing was, however, done by the attorney general until the 10th December, 2020 when the assailants again invaded the palace and murdered the aforementioned victims of their criminal attack in cold blood.

“The incident of 10th December, 2020 would no doubt have been nipped in the bud if the attorney general, as the chief law officer of Ondo State had been proactive enough and had put measures in place to forestall same.

“The assailants are no doubt being sponsored by powerful and highly placed individuals and have been moving about freely after the commission of the heinous crime in a society with constituted authority!

“The development indeed leaves much to be desired and calls for urgent intervention of the relevant authorities at the force headquarters.

“The assailants ought to be arrested and prosecuted without further delay by the police in order to serve as a deterrent to other would be criminals who might be thinking of toeing the same path.”

The traditional ruler, however, called on the IGP “to use your (his) good offices and order a thorough investigation of the matter, in addition to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants without further delay in order to preserve peace and order in the Ode Community, and also serve as a deterrent to other criminal-minded individuals in the community”

