Traditional ruler murdered, three other people burn to ashes over chieftaincy crisis in Ogun

The Alagodo of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Ayinde Odetola, was on Monday murdered by yet to be identified hoodlums.

Tribune Online gathered that three other persons said to be friends of the traditional ruler were burnt to ashes.

Information had it that there had been crisis over chieftaincy title of Alagodo vased on who occupies the seat between Ake and Owu people of Egbaland.

The traditional ruler, it was gathered, was from the Ake section of Egba while there had been crisis that an Ake person cannot administer the town said to be mainly dominated by Owu people.

It was learnt that a brother to the traditional ruler was murdered some time ago.

Oba Odetola was reportedly killed at about 11.00 a.m. alongside his friends when they got to the town from an outing, according to a source.

One of the siblings of the traditional ruler, who identified herself as Chief (Mrs) Adenike Akintade, confirmed the death of her brother.

She said: “I had just been discharged from hospital early this morning only to start mourning the killing of my brother.

“Kabiesi called me on Saturday, urging me to reduce my activities, saying stress could contribute to my illness.

“Oba Odetola lost his younger brother to the imbroglio some months ago; the young man was killed by hoodlums. Today, Kabiyesi is no more, what a world.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole and the Special Security Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr. Olusola Subair, were in the town for an assessment of the situation.

The PPRO stated that the whole town had been deserted at the time of the visit.

He, however, disclosed that the police boss had directed that the homicide unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Command commence investigation into to matter.