Traditional ruler-elect, five others killed in Plateau

A crown prince waiting to be coronated as Gwom Wareng and five others have been killed by gunmen in Wereng Community, Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Three others also sustained various degrees of injuries in the midnight raid.

It would be recalled that a traditional ruler and others were killed last week at Barakin-Ladi local government area of the state while five others also killed at a drinking joint in Jos South council area by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

A local source told Tribune Online that the gunmen who disguised as vigilante stormed the community at about 10 pm on Monday and positioned themselves at various points while some of them advanced into the community to carry out the dastardly act.

The source pointed out that the attackers released several gunshots into the air to scare the inhabitants from coming out of their respective houses adding that in the process a Prince Chungyang Mwandkwom Tenwong waiting to be coroneted as the next Gwom Wereng, the traditional ruler of the community was killed in his house.

According to him, others killed in the raid include Pam Bako Pwol (the prince’s cousin), Davou Kwal, Linus Raphel, Mrs VouPam and Miss Evelyn Peter, adding that the three others that were seriously wounded are now receiving treatment at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital.

However, a member of the State House of Assembly, representing Riyom Constituency, Hon. Timothy Dantong, who confirmed the incident said the remains of those six killed by the gunmen have been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

He added that among those killed was the acting Gwom Wereng, waiting to be installed as the ruler after the demise of his father.

He narrated that there was a rumour prior to the attack that Fulani herdsmen were coming to attack the community, adding that security agencies were informed but nothing much was done to avert the attack.

“There was a rumour prior to that attack that they were coming to attack the community, the security agents were told. Well, they did their best but I don’t think it was good enough to safeguard the community, because as at the time it happened there was no presence of security men in the community. Wereng is not too much a remote area, if they were swift, the attackers would have been apprehended.

“We all know the people that are doing this; the government is not taking drastic action to apprehend them. They are from the immediate community of Mahanga and others, no proactive measures to arrest them,” he said.

Hon. Dantong, therefore, called on the state and Federal Government to look into the issue of incessant attack in his constituency and other parts of Plateau North.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba said he cannot confirm the incident as he was attending a meeting. He, however, promised to return the call.

