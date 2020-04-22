Traditional ruler carries out sacrifice to appease Oro, Egungun, other deities over coronavirus

The Aseyin of Iseyin in Oyo State, Oba Abdul-Ganiy Adekunle, has brought the historical traditional dimension to the battle against coronavirus as he has made appeasements to deities to ward off the virus from the state.

The various activities, which he supervised, involved adherents of Oro, Elegbara and Egungun deities and was led by the Owolewa masquerade at his palace.

Historically, Owolewa masquerade belongs to the Adeyanju Oloogunebi progenitors and it is called out by the reigning king whenever there was epidemic or pestilence in the land.

The masquerade usually prayed against diseases, barrenness, poverty, war and other afflictions.

“This appeasement is in consonance with historical activities of our forefathers, especially whenever there was outbreak of epidemic. The Owolewa masquerade has prayed for our land to be healed of the virus and very soon, it will become a thing of the past.

“This appeasement is part of other efforts we have made alongside other religions to also tackle the pandemic with spirituality and like it has always been effective, we are sure, the virus is at its last stage to leave.

“We have engaged the people on advocacy and sensitisation on ways to prevent contracting the disease while our people are strictly adhering to the restriction order announced by the State government,” Oba Adekunle said.