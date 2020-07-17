Traditional ruler bags Islamic title, calls for increased commitment to Islam

THE Oloba of Ejuland in Sanmora, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oloba Maroof Ekundayo Afolayan, has called on well-to-do individuals to increase their dedication to the propagation of Islam and contribute more to the uplift of mosques in their communities.

Oloba Afolayan made the call during his installation as the Baba Adinni of Admiral Villa Central Mosque, GRA, Ilorin, last weekend.

“I thank God for this honour that has been bestowed on me. The most important thing is for all of us to turn to God, as the Imam said. We should rededicate ourselves to the propagation of Islam, especially by increasing our commitment to the uplift and growth of mosques. I thank God and I really appreciate the title,” he said

The traditional ruler, who described the honorary Islamic title as special, said, “Already, I have a traditional title but this is a special one. It is a title of religion and faith. So, I urge everyone that God has blessed to come around by contributing to uplift of our mosque.”

Earlier, the Chief Imam Admiral Villa Central Mosque, GRA, Ilorin, Shehu Nigeri Al-Ilory, explained that Oloba Afolayan was installed as the Baba Adinni of the mosque because of his honesty, fear of God and commitment to the growth of Islam.

The cleric, who said that the choice of recipient of the title was carefully made, called on people to emulate the traditional ruler.

Shehu Al-Ilory called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all the state governors to rally all the religious leaders, Islamic and Christian, to pray against the coronavirus pandemic.

A close friend to the traditional ruler, Mr Faruk Saruk, described the Oloba of Ejuland as a promoter of peace and a devout Muslim who was always ready to help the cause of Islam.

“I was not surprised when he was made the traditional ruler of Ejuland,” he added.

