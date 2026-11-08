Traditional medicine practitioners urge Ododo to establish regulatory board in Kogi

Traditional medicine practitioners in Kogi State have appealed to Governor Ahmed Ododo to establish a state Traditional Medicine Board to regulate and strengthen the practice of traditional medicine.

The practitioners said the board would help sanitise the sector, promote professionalism and provide a structured framework for the development of traditional medicine in the state.

The appeal was made by the Chairman of the Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association in Kogi West and Ward Head of Odo-Ero, Chief Ayodele Okono, while speaking with journalists in Lokoja.

Okono, who commended the Ododo administration for its achievements, particularly in security, healthcare, workers’ welfare and infrastructure, urged the governor to emulate states such as Ekiti, Osun, Lagos and Ondo, which have established regulatory structures for traditional medicine practitioners.

He said, “We commend Ododo on the rapid development in Kogi State. He is one of the best governors so far. On security, Ododo is 95 per cent; on health infrastructure, Ododo is 95 per cent.

“On salary, he has been paying us in full since he came into office. I have not heard any ward head telling me that he is not receiving his full salary. We commend him for not paying us in percentage.”

The traditional medicine leader also commended the governor for the ongoing construction of the international airport at Zariagi, describing it as a major development for the state.

He said, “We also commend the Governor for the rapid development and the ongoing construction of our international airport in Zariagi, which is located in Ebira land. It is a welcome development. Already, we have Kogi State University in Okun Land.”

Okono specifically urged Governor Ododo to establish the Traditional Medicine Board, noting that it would improve the regulation and recognition of practitioners across the state.

“We also call on Ododo to quickly establish a traditional medicine board like other states—Ekiti, Osun, Lagos and Ondo. Ododo should emulate them because of his performance,” he said.

He pledged the support of traditional medicine practitioners in Kogi West for the governor, saying the group was prepared to mobilise its members across the senatorial district in support of his administration.

“Anywhere from Koto-Karfe down to Egbe, traditional medicine practitioners will work and support Ododo, but he should try to establish the traditional medicine board,” he added.

Okono also praised the governor for upgrading the stool of the Elesho of Owe Land to Second Class status, describing the decision as a significant recognition of the traditional institution.

He further expressed the association’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, promising that traditional medicine practitioners would mobilise for the President ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“We are in full support of the governor towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We will mobilise in full for his return to office, come January 16, 2027,” he said.

He added that the practitioners were pleased with what he described as the achievements of the Tinubu administration and would join other stakeholders in mobilising support for the President.