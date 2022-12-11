Traditional institutions, conservators of cultural norms values ― Kano Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA), Alhaji Kabiru Hassan Dashi, has described the traditional institutions as custodians of people’s heritage and historical identities, hence the need to hold them in high esteem.

This was just as the lawmaker commended the foresight of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for the establishment of four new emirates councils, which are aimed at bringing traditional institutions closer to the people.

Hon Dashi made the assertion on Sunday in Kano during an occasion to commemorate 100 years of establishing Kiru district in Kano state.

According to him, numerous developmental projects are springing up in all the new emirate councils created by the Ganduje administration.

He added that Kiru District would always serve as a pacesetter in promoting the traditional and cultural identity of Karaye Emirate and Kano State in general.

He congratulated the District Head of Kiru, Alhaji Garba Alhaji, for the successful conduct of the programme, and for his immense contributions to the development of the area.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Kiru Local Government, Alhaji Muntari Isiyaku Kafin Maiyaki, said that the celebration, is an avenue for the good people of Kiru to portray their cultural heritage, and respect the traditional institution.

He noted that the local government council was committed to uplifting the standards of living among citizens, and commended all those who spared their time to attend the gathering.

In his speech, District Head of Kiru, who doubles as Dan Madamin Karaye, Alhaji Garba Alhaji said the occasion was organized to further redefine the historical background of Kiru District, and its role in cultural development of the area.

He expressed satisfaction with the dedication of Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II for his role in uplifting the emirate to international standards.