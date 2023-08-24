The Ondo state government and the Akure community may be on a collision course over the celebration of the annual Aheregbe festival in the ancient town, the state capital.

While the Palace of Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, had ordered the closure of all markets, shops, and stalls within the Akure environs, the state government said there would be no closure of markets in any parts of the town.

The Chief Press Secretary to Oba Aladelusi, Michael Adeyeye, issued a statement on behalf of the traditional ruler, informing the residents of the need to close all markets and shops in Akure on Friday, August 25, 2023

Adeyeye stated in the statement “The closure became necessary as part of the requirement for observing the age-long tradition of the annual Aheregbe Festival.

“It is important to emphasise that there shall be no trading or opening of shops under any guise during the festival. Residents, market women, and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive.

However, the state government has maintained that there will be no closure of markets in any part of the state without the approval of the Governor.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the state government warned against the closure of shops and markets, saying the order from the Palace negates the state government policy on festivals.

The state government statement read: “On August 24, 2022, one of the decisions made by the Executive Council was that there shall be no closure of markets in any part of the state without the approval of the Governor.

“The statement credited to Mr Michael Adeyeye, the Press Secretary of His Majesty, the Deji of Akure, constitutes a clear violation of an existing order of the government and an abridgement of the right of Akure residents to the pursuit of their livelihood.

“The public should note that even if approval was sought, such closure would have been limited to jà ba (Oba’s Market) in Akure.

Ademola-Olateju said, “We urge our respected Royal Father, His Majesty, the Deji of Akure, to respect the government decision and refrain from any action that can inconvenience or inflict economic pain on Akure inhabitants.





“We also ask that the cordial relationship between the revered stool of the Deji not be drawn into open confrontation with the government.

“Akure residents are urged to go about their normal business on Friday and beyond, in pursuance of their freedoms.

No market or shop shall be closed by anyone, either by coercion or threat of force, before, during, or after the Aheregbe festival.

“Whoever flies in the face of this directive will draw the ire of the government. The government of Ondo state asks that everyone should be law-abiding and move about freely in the pursuit of happiness.”

