Traders on red alert over gas leakage in Onitsha market

Confusion surfaced at the New Tarzan area of Nkpor, Onitsha, Anambra State, following leakage from an articulated vehicle conveying cooking gas along the Onitsha-Awka road, Onitsha.

The tanker was said to have spilt its content along the road.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident which occurred around 10 am, caused a heavy traffic jam, with motorists plying the axis trapped in the gridlock while traders whose shops were located around the area fled for safety.

Commuters were compelled to trek long distances as the area was cordoned off to avoid fire outbreaks, while men of the Fire Service were on standby to forestall any calamity.

Reacting, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“From Awka, enter at Nkwelle Junction to burst out at 33 to GRA or Nkpor to burst out at Boromeo roundabout and to Onitsha,” he said.

The tanker’s content was still spilling as of the time of filing the report.

