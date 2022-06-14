Traders, fishermen frown on deplorable state of Calabar popular beach market

The Calabar Beach Market located at the Marina, off Howkins Road Calabar South, Calabar, has been observed to still be wearing the same old face of abandoned boats, leaking and rusted roofs, worn out housing infrastructure, unkempt and obviously very dirty environment and bushes around, a situation that has made traders in the market, fishermen and business people there to frown and complain bitterly over the poor state of the supposedly important market. The Calabar Beach Market is less than 600 metres from the largest and popular Watt Market in Cross River State.

At the arrival of our reporter at the scene of the market that runs thrice a week: on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, traders were seen displaying their goods all over the market, despite how bad the infrastructure, hygiene, sanitation, and the entirely unkempt the environment appeared.

The fishermen were seen selling fresh fishes to their customers who were mostly females, women and girls, while the area remained busy. Some of the traders frowned that they carried out their obligation in paying their levies to the tax force but the market environment didn’t reflect what they expected.

A trader, Madam Monica Effiong told Nigerian Tribune that “I come here every market day, and I pay my levies, but you can see for yourself. The market is very dirty; see even the road to the market they have refused to do anything tangible for us. There are potholes everywhere. In fact they are owing us in this market, because we need good road, we need our market to be neat so that our customers can be happy.”

A clothes seller, Mr Uchenna said that selling in the Beach Market is a decision he took which is not common for someone plying his trade considering the environment. “As it is, the government is the only solution because this community appears not to care. Look at how the place looks. Goods here are still very cheap but the market is not growing, yet they generate revenue from this market», he queried.

A shop owner, Mr Mfon Nsefik told Nigerian Tribune that “apart from cleaning the market area, which we are trying our best to do even though the market leadership is not helping matters, there is no electricity here to help our businesses. We only get electricity supply here once in a day for few minutes. Yet we pay electricity bills, business premises bill, income tax, haulage, and other things. Even cars packed around this market space are paid for, but we do not see any benefits.”

When contacted, the clan head in charge of the area, His Highness, Asuquo Okon and the youth leader whose name was not disclosed, declined comments on the state of the market. Despite earlier agreeing to tour the market with our reporter, they later declined and refused taking calls nor explained their efforts towards the growth and development of the market.

Meanwhile, even the Calabar South Local Government Area chairman, Esther Bassey, could not be reached for her comment. Similarly, when contacted, the Cross River State Commissioner for Commerce, Rosemary Archibong, said the development of markets is an exclusive preserve of the local government areas, and that the Beach Market is under Calabar South Local Government Area administration.

“Markets are under the local government council administrations, so that Beach Market is under Calabar South Local Government council. The state government does not go into local government markets”, Archibong reiterated.





However, a source around the market area who granted audience but under anonymity explained that until the state and local government woke up from their slumber, the market would keep going down.

“I have been in this community for years now. The attitude of those in charge of this market is to levy the traders, shop owners, motorcycle riders and swell their pockets; nobody cares about the growth of this market. Let me tell you, this is supposed to be one of the most important markets in Cross River State. The truth is that this place has been abandoned by the state government, the local government and the local people are just doing as they like. There are those who are benefiting from this market. We know them; just that when you talk, they will come after you, but I pity them because it is them that will suffer it and their children. This market will keep wearing this same old and ugly face.

“Let the state government in collaboration with the local government area set up a committee to look into this market. You will see how this place will change. Let the state takeover, because now that there are no jobs, people can’t swing into businesses, to help themselves and in return, generate revenue for the nation, just help me tell the government this, that›s the solution,» he remarked.

Goods sold in the Beach Market include fresh fish, dry fish, crayfish, and clothing, among many others. The market has a constant population estimated to be about 4,000 people, who come through boats from other towns to Calabar to buy and sell.