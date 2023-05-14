Goods and wares worth millions of naira have been lost to the inferno that razed the popular Agbeni market in Ibadan.

The incident which started early hours of Sunday caught the residents and drivers of vans who arrived at the market early to upload the goods napping.

According to an eyewitness account, the inferno raged like harmattan fire as it spread from one shop to the other.

The magnitude of the losses could not be quantified as the timing of filing this report but eyewitness accounts estimated it at millions of naira

The state General Manager of Fire Services, Yemi Akinyatemi who confirmed the incident said “The agency received the distress call at exactly 04:37hrs through Sunday Ogundele, Access Bank security that Agbeni market is on fire.

“Our men are still battling with the job, we are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria that allows us to use their water supply. Everything is under control. They are still going to CBN to replenish.” He confirmed.

His account, “Oyo State Fire Services Agency was informed about the unfortunate incident at exactly 04:37hrs by Mr Sunday Ogundele (Access Bank Security) alerting the service of the fire incident at NW2/23 Amunigun market Ogunpa, Ibadan.

“The personnel of the Agency quickly deployed to the place and on getting there the affected shops were met well alight.

“The prompt action was taken and the fire was completely extinguished.

Five (5) out of multiple rows of shops were severely damaged by fire. No lives were lost, properties worth millions were lost and the Agency successfully saved properties worth billions of naira and prevented the whole market from being destroyed by fire.

“A team of policemen from Iyaganku Police Station led by Inspector John in attendance”.