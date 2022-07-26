Trade unions, activists stage rally in Oyo, demand end to ASUU strike

Hundreds of workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Oyo State, on Tuesday, staged a rally in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) demanding an end to the ASUU’s five-month-old strike.

The rally saw workers and members of various trade unions, activist groups move from the NLC State Secretariat to the State Secretariat, Ibadan, where they where addressed by the state deputy governor, Mr Bayo Lawal.

Led by the Chairman, Oyo NLC, Mr Martins Kayode, the workers bemoaned the failure of the government to honour agreements entered into with the unions, particularly pointing to the protracted crisis over the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS).

The union expressed its dismay at the federal government’s reluctance to take necessary steps that will lead to the peaceful resolution of the issues in dispute and end the strike.

It called on the Federal Government to end the strike by immediately paying the withheld salaries of university staff, shelve IPPIS, honour the agreements entered and establish a framework for repositioning our universities for competitive service delivery.

The workers lamented the nonchalance of the government to cries of unions, with students, university staff, parents bearing the brunt of the prolonged strike.

Also speaking, chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Oyo State, Mr Emmanuel Ogundiran said the labour centres expect the federal government to attend to the demands of the ASUU within the next two weeks else there could be a total shutdown of the nation’s economy.

Also speaking, Chairperson, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (SSANU), Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, Mrs Gbonjubola Adegboyega said the various unions were in solidarity with ASUU because of the consequences of a paralysis of the education sector are grave.

Oyo deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, who addressed the workers, said the state government had shown commitment to resolving the workers’ strike in the state-owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

