Trade Ministry, NGX Group to collaborate on economic transformation

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) hosted the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, MFR, for a strategic engagement aimed at leveraging the capital markets to accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth.

The visit concluded with a ceremonial Closing Gong, symbolising a strengthened partnership between the government and private sector to drive industrial development, SME financing, and sustainable economic transformation.

Welcoming the Minister, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, commended the Ministry’s leadership in shaping policies that promote industrialisation and economic diversification.

“As Nigeria advances towards its aspiration of a $1 trillion economy, capital markets serve as critical enablers for financing MSMEs, infrastructure projects, and sustainable initiatives. NGX Group remains committed to supporting this vision through innovative platforms that enhance transparency, connect businesses with capital, and foster inclusive economic growth,” he said.

Similarly, Ahonsi Unuigbe, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), highlighted the Exchange’s role as a catalyst for national development, noting that “capital markets are powerful engines of innovation, business expansion, and economic inclusion, all of which are essential to advancing Nigeria’s industrialisation objectives.”

In her remarks, Dr Oduwole underscored the strategic alignment between her Ministry and NGX Group in fostering real-sector growth. “Our collaboration represents a concerted approach to harnessing capital markets as transformative platforms for Nigeria’s economic development,” she stated.

The Minister outlined key focus areas, including expanding SME access to capital through NGX’s Growth Board initiatives, promoting green finance via ESG-linked products, mobilising diaspora investment, and leveraging AfCFTA opportunities to nurture the next generation of high-growth Nigerian businesses.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, emphasised the organisation’s technology-driven strategy: “We are building a next-generation exchange ecosystem designed to democratise investment opportunities, enhance market liquidity, and position Nigeria as a competitive destination for both domestic and international capital.”

The engagement convened key stakeholders from the capital market ecosystem, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Ministry’s initiatives and contributing to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

Marking a renewed commitment to sustainable national development, the ceremonial Closing Gong affirmed the strengthened partnership between the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and NGX Group. Both parties pledged to continue developing capital market solutions that drive Nigeria’s economic transformation.

