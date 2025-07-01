Trade Ministry endorses West Africa IMT Summit 2025

The Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has formally endorsed the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (IMT) Summit & Exhibition 2025, a strategic platform aimed at accelerating regional industrial growth and economic integration across West Africa.

This endorsement reflects the Ministry’s commitment to fostering trade development, boosting local manufacturing, and supporting innovation-led growth.

The move comes amid growing momentum in the region’s industrial transformation, marked by strong policy shifts in Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal that are already yielding measurable results.

Nigeria’s Nigeria First policy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prioritises locally manufactured goods in all government procurement processes. Similarly, Ghana has implemented a directive encouraging public institutions to source local products—a significant push toward domestic value creation. Senegal is also making strides, with supportive government subsidies, stable energy supply, and targeted industrial policies driving local production in sectors such as textiles and food processing.

These developments underscore a shared regional vision: leveraging government policy to stimulate manufacturing growth and industrial self-reliance. While these policy frameworks are promising, stakeholders agree that deeper collaboration and strategic investment are essential to realise the full potential of West Africa’s industrial base.

The West Africa IMT Summit 2025, scheduled for October 21–23 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, aims to serve as a high-level platform for regional policymakers, industry leaders, investors, technology providers, and multilateral development partners. Themed “Accelerating West Africa’s Sustainable Industrial Revolution for Economic Prosperity,” the event will spotlight opportunities created by shifting global trade dynamics and explore how African economies can capitalise on them.

Commenting on the endorsement, Senator John Owan Enoh, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, stated: “The Ministry formally endorses and consents to collaborate with dmg Nigeria events in the successful organisation of the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade Summit and Exhibition 2025. We commend their efforts in promoting industrial, manufacturing and trade development across the West African region and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Also speaking on the development, Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director – Nigeria and Portfolio Director – Energy at dmg Nigeria events, said:

“As Africa continues to rise in global manufacturing and trade, this endorsement validates the strategic importance of this summit. It reaffirms our shared goal of strengthening local manufacturing, boosting regional and international trade, and attracting investment into West Africa.”

The summit will function as an implementation-driven platform, offering policy briefings, investment showcases, and technical panels focused on closing infrastructure gaps, aligning regulatory frameworks, and building industrial capacity. As countries like Ghana and Senegal continue to report strong progress, the summit provides an opportunity to scale these successes region-wide.

