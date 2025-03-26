Trade Minister to engage stakeholders on concerns Nigeria open for business, National single window project to boost export, create jobs in Nigeria - Trade Minister
Business

Trade Minister to engage stakeholders on concerns regarding FRCN levy

Tyavzua Saanyol

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, is convening a stakeholder forum to address concerns surrounding the annual Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) levy.

This engagement comes in direct response to concerns raised by the organized private sector and other key stakeholders and aims to facilitate dialogue with the FRCN.

According to a statement from the ministry,  the forum, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Abuja and streamed online, will serve as a platform for open dialogue and a review of the current framework.

“In line with President Bola Tinubu’s 8-Point Agenda, the administration remains committed to being a listening government.

“This convening reflects the federal government’s broader commitment to transparency, fairness, and alignment with international best practices, with a strong focus on improving Nigeria’s business environment.

“At the centre of the discussions are concerns regarding certain provisions, particularly the annual due structure for Public interest Entities ( PIEs) under the Financial Reporting Council Act (FRC) (Amendment) 2023.”

The statement further explained that in light of the issues raised, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to stakeholder collaboration.

“The Ministry remains committed to working closely with stakeholders. Constructive dialogue around regulatory policies is essential to ensure that all businesses — large and small — are supported in a fair and sustainable way. This is critical to enhancing business competitiveness and aligning with Nigeria’s broader economic transformation agenda,” the statement noted.

