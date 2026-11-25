The Progressive Training Institute has disclosed its intention to train Nigerian youths in skills acquisition.

The Director-General of the ruling party think-tank, Dr Lanre Adebayo, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said the initiative to empower Nigerian youths was in collaboration with the Jagaban Support Group, a forum galvanising support for a fresh mandate for the incumbent President and All Progressives Congress standard-bearer in the forthcoming general elections, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adebayo told newsmen that the initiative, which targets over two million Nigerian youths and women, aimed to equip participants with digital, technical and vocational skills, promote entrepreneurship and enhance economic self-reliance.

He revealed that the initiative also enjoys the technical support of the Federal Ministry of Education’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme.

He said: ” This project is being implemented in furtherance of the major decisions taken at the conference mentioned above and to complement other interventions by stakeholders as part of a shared commitment to addressing national and international deficits in technical and vocational skills.

“I wish to express my appreciation to the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for supporting this initiative. I also wish to note that the programme is being executed with the technical support of the Federal Ministry of Education’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme.

“We embarked on this two-million-person virtual training because Nigeria is at a defining moment.

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“We have a President with a bold vision, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Renewed Hope Agenda. However, a vision without an informed people cannot achieve its full potential.”

Adebayo also explained how interested Nigerians could participate in the nationwide virtual training, which he said would have enduring benefits for productivity, empowerment and national development.

“We have made participation seamless, accessible and nationwide. Interested Nigerians can register through the official TPI and JSG registration portals and through our partner institutions.

“Once registered, participants will be assigned to virtual training cohorts, where they will receive their timetables, training materials and access to expert facilitators.

“Whether you are in Lagos or Sokoto, Borno or Bayelsa, in your village or in the city, if you have a phone, you have a place in this training. Distance will not be a barrier.”

Aside from skills acquisition, the TPI director-general said the programme would provide leadership and civic education, mentorship, networking opportunities and certificates of completion.

In his presentation, the National Coordinator of JSG, Abimbola Olasanmiju, said the objective was to empower Nigerians with relevant skills and produce a new generation of skilled and productive citizens.

“First, participants will benefit from our TVET partnership, which focuses on Technical and Vocational Education and Training. They will acquire practical, hands-on skills that can help them secure employment, start businesses, and become financially independent.

“Second, through our partnership with TPI, participants will benefit from technology training. They will acquire digital skills and literacy that will enable them to compete and succeed in the modern digital world.

“Beyond that, participants will receive leadership training, civic education, mentorship, and opportunities to network with professionals across Nigeria. They will also receive certificates of participation.

“In short, participants will emerge from the training more skilled, confident, connected and empowered.”

The Ministry of Education’s TVET consultant, Amina Lawal, disclosed that the training programme would cover ICT, agriculture, creative media, beauty and hospitality skills, with four weeks of virtual lessons followed by 150 to 200 hours of practical, in-person training.

“The programme is highly practical, hands-on, and conducted in person. It covers information and communication technology, including network system installation, computer hardware repairs, GSM repairs, and social media communication.

“Under the agricultural trade category, we have poultry farming, beekeeping, and animal husbandry. The creative media category covers areas such as film production.

“Under the services category, we are focusing on beauty and hospitality trades, including beauty therapy and cosmetology, wig-making, catering, baking and hospitality.

“The virtual component of the programme is designed to be very flexible, allowing young people and working women to access the training conveniently.”

Lawal said a Learning Management System had been developed to support the programme’s virtual training, monitoring and evaluation, as well as ensure effective implementation.

“The virtual training will run for four weeks, with approximately 18 to 30 guided learning hours. However, the second phase, which involves in-person practical and hands-on training, will cover between 150 and 200 guided learning hours.

“Eligibility for the programme is open to Nigerian citizens aged 18 and above who possess valid Permanent Voter Cards and are willing to commit to the full National Skills Qualification training and assessment requirements.

“One of the key features of the programme is that all certificates issued will be verifiable.”