Toyosi Olosunde’s rising profile

Pretty on-air-personality, Toyosi Olosunde knows what time it is!

The young lady who is the brain behind ‘Toyosi’s Carpet’, a well-planned concept that covers major events in cities all around Nigeria is brewing a new idea with a quest to take her career in broadcasting to the fore.

From indications, Olosunde who is among the prominent crew of the Splash FM Radio in Ibadan is working on a talk show with a mission to entertain and educate her teeming audience the more.

Toyosi, in her short sojourn in broadcasting has interviewed many celebrities and dignitaries all around the country and this in no small measure has brought her recognition and awards.

Rated as one of the fastest rising radio personalities in the country, the singer, songwriter is not resting on her oars as she works hard towards fulfilling her dreams.

