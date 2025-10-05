Toyin turns lemon to lemonade, makes directorial debut with Oversabi Aunty

It was one of those viral moments that could have easily gone the wrong way, but not for Toyin Abraham.

Per Second News observed that the storyline came to life when she got dragged online for allegedly “doing oversabi” at the wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Clips and memes flew across social media, with many poking fun at her exaggerated gestures at the star-studded event.

Instead of letting the ridicule linger, Toyin flipped the script in the most unexpected way.

She turned what could have been a stain on her public image into the title and theme of a brand-new movie.

That bold move is now being hailed as a classic case of turning lemons into lemonade.

This time, she’s taking full creative control, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time in her career. And the movie? Aptly titled Oversabi Aunty.

According to Toyin, Oversabi Aunty is more than just a comedy but a mix of chaos, drama, and valuable life lessons wrapped in one.

“It’s my first big screen directorial debut,” she said. “And I wanted to make it relatable, funny, but also reflective. Because sometimes the same thing that people mock you for becomes your strength.”

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide on December 19, just in time for the festive season.

With Nollywood audiences craving laughter and escape during the holidays, Toyin seems to have found the sweet spot for maximum impact.

This debut also marks a new chapter in Toyin’s career.

For years, she has been celebrated as an actress who throws herself completely into her roles. Now, she is taking on the challenge of shaping not just her character, but the entire vision of a film. Industry watchers say it’s a daring but necessary move for someone of her caliber.

When Oversabi Aunty finally lights up cinema screens on December 19, it won’t just be about the laughs. It will be about a woman who refused to be defined by viral banter, and instead chose to turn her moment of ridicule into an unforgettable Nollywood debut behind the camera.