Toyin Lawani, Pretty Mike, others storm Gtext’s ‘Sardius Creek’ estate launch

On Saturday, October 15, the duo of Instagram sensation, Pretty Mike and reality TV star cum fashionista Toyin Lawani made an appearance at the launch event of Gtext Homes’ latest estate, ‘Sardius Creek’, Ogudu. The personalities were led by the management and staff of Gtext Homes.

‘Sardius Creek’ estate, Ogudu is the latest development by the award-winning property development company, and is situated within the heart of Lagos Mainland. According to the developers, the new property, which comes weeks after the company launched Jasper estate, Isheri is in line with their vision for green and smart homes.

Speaking at the launch and land allocation event, Gtext Holdings GMD/CEO, Dr. Stephen Akintayo stated that a pertinent factor that sets the brand apart from all other property companies is integrity.

While hampering that the totality of the company is drawn towards integrity he shared. “When you buy land from us, you know that we would build the road to your door, we would fence it around. We would provide CCTV cameras and all that ensures your security. We are also concerned about what kind of house suits you. The quality of your apartment. If you want a house that is smart and that you can control with your voice or your smart phone. Or you want a house that is green where you make use of solar. We also have a development that converts all the waste into gas for cooking and other necessities.’

Toyin Lawani, during an interview bemoaned issues in the property sector and praised Gtext Homes for the company’s credibility over the years nothing that ‘Sardius Creek’ is available for immediate allocation immediately after payment is confirmed.

“The problem a lot of young landlords have in Nigeria is allocation. I know a lot about the business of property buying and selling and the major problem so far is allocation. Gtext Holdings is in a class of its own. When you buy land from them you get it all located to you immediately.

Everyone is afraid to buy but when it comes to Gtext Homes, they are particular about making sure there is a proper drainage system in their estate and also that your building is properly structured. When it comes to property, Gtext Homes is making sure that your land, and the structure that you put on it is safe.

“These days, it is important that you check where you are putting your money into that is safe, safety is first, put your family first, anything that you do. That assurance is what Gtext Homes gives,” the fashion entrepreneur added.

Popularly known for social stunts, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu better known as Pretty Mike added that the new estate, which is a six-month development initiative is going to be a replica of great standards found only in developed counties. He said, “Being part of an innovative project is a thing of joy for me. Where you come and see the grace for yourself. We are with a company that is highly credible. If you go to their Instagram or YouTube page you will see other things they have done.”

It is not a new company that is just starting, they have a reputable track record, which is very important. Integrity is very important in everything we are doing especially in a country and environment like ours where it is difficult to come by. Gtext is a company that has a very good track record, if they don’t, I won’t be here. A mini Dubai is coming here.”