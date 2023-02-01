Toyin Falola donates over 500 books to Kaduna varsity library

Professor Toyin Falola of the University of Texas at Austin has donated books in different fields of study to the Kaduna State University library for the second time.

The books were presented to the Pro-Chancellor, Mallam (Dr) Husaini Adamu Dikko and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Musa of the university on Monday, in the university library.

While presenting the books on behalf of Prof. Falola, the Director, Centre for Gender Studies, KASU, Prof. Hauwa’u E. Yusuf said the donor has been a friend of the University since the year 2008.

‘Prof. Falola has restated his commitment to continue to partner with KASU in whatever capacity he can and looks forward to visiting the University in the nearest future,’ said Prof. Yusuf.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of KASU thanked the donor for the gesture and said he has proven that giving back to his mother land is dear to his heart.

Mallam Dikko advised the University Management and library to put the books to proper use, play the musical collections in corner not designated for reading and ensure to strengthen the relationship between the Professor and KASU as the singular act will encourage other scholars in the diaspora to replicate such in their various countries.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his delight and appreciation to Prof. Falola, promising to foster a good working relationship with the donor and the University of Texas.

The Acting University Librarian, Dr. Joshua Magoi said the Toyin Falola corner houses his books and publications in the library.

Toyin Falola is one of Africa’s greatest historians. A Professor in several universities, and a Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria and of the Nigerian Academy of Nigerian Academy of Letters, and has served as the President of the the African Studies Association. He is currently the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at the University of Texas at Austin.

His research interest is African History since the 19th century in the tradition of the Ibadan School; his geographic areas of interest include Africa, Latin America and the United States; and his thematic fields include Atlantic history, diaspora and migration, empire and globalization, intellectual history, international relations, religion and culture.





Falola is author and editor of more than two hundred books.

The Professor was the first to deliver a public lecture in Kaduna State University during its formative years.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE