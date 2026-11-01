Toyin Abraham’s post rekindles rivalry talk with Funke Akindele

The perceived rivalry between Nollywood actresses, Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele, has resurfaced on social media, following a post by Abraham.

Barely 24 hours after Akindele announced her partnership with Facebook to promote her forthcoming movie, The Four: No One Fights Alone, Abraham took to Instagram to share a throwback post celebrating her previous collaboration with TikTok for her movie, Oversabi Aunty.

Akindele had announced the partnership on October 29, promising fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content and other promotional activities ahead of the film’s release.

Abraham in her post on October 30, wrote: “Throwback to when TikTok collaborated with OVERSABI AUNTY! It was such a beautiful experience, and I’m looking forward to more amazing collaborations as we gear up for BESTIE.”

The timing of the post triggered reactions, with some social media users interpreting it as a subtle attempt to draw comparisons with Akindele’s latest partnership.

While some accused Abraham of engaging in unnecessary competition with her colleague, others dismissed the criticism, arguing that she was simply celebrating a previous professional collaboration while promoting her forthcoming movie, Bestie.

The development has once again brought the perceived rivalry between the actresses into focus, particularly as both prepare to release movies during the December cinema season.

Akindele’s The Four: No One Fights Alone is scheduled for December 11, while Abraham’s Bestie is expected in cinemas on December 16.

Although neither actress has suggested that the development is connected to a rivalry, their respective promotional activities have once again provided social media users with fresh material for comparison.