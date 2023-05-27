Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) says it will work closely with the government and its agencies on the physical planning of the country towards meeting the global standard.

The newly elected chairman of the Kwara state branch of the institute, Town Planner Bolakale Yusuf, said this in his acceptance speech at the end of the election of the association in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

At the end of the election, Ibrahim Yaman was elected as the first Vice-Chairman, Babaolobi Adam as Second Vice-Chairman, Abdulsalam Abdulhakeem as the General Secretary, and Tijani Hazeezat Olawumi emerged as the Assistant General Secretary.

Others are Jogbojogbo Ahmed Olanrewaju as the Financial Secretary, Kareem Moshood Abiola, Public Relations Officer, Assistant Public Relations Officer Ambali Muftau Omotosho, and Yahaya Mariam Oluwakemi as Treasurer, while Owoniho Omoniyi Jethro emerged as the Auditor.

Yusuf said the institute under his watch would continue to advise the government appropriately and ensure that it meets its set agenda by engaging relevant stakeholders.

Also in his remarks, the immediate past chairman of the association, Town Planner Oba Sulyman, appreciated all members of the institute for their support and urged them to also extend the gesture to the new executives for them to succeed.

The chairman of the Electoral Committee, Town Planner Olanrewaju Rahman, said the election followed due process of the institute’s constitution and urged the new executives to pilot the affair of the Institute with fear of Allah.

He also appreciated the outgoing executives for their unrelenting efforts and the achievements recorded during their tenure.

