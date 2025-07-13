Town, Gown conversation, critical to addressing gaps in Advertising industry —ARCON DG

The Director-General of Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, has reiterated the need for constant conversations and interface between the academia and practitioners in the nation’s advertising, in order to address obvious gaps in the industry.

Fadolapo made the call at this year’s edition of the Advertising Industry Colloquium, held in Lagos, recently.

The ARCON boss noted that graduates in Mass Communication struggle immediately they come out of school; since they are not always in tune with the rapid evolution the industry has continued to witness over the years.

He believed frequent interface between the academia and industry practitioners would go a long way in further enhancing the sector, and address such issues.

Fadolapo added that the regulatory agency would soon be at the forefront of encouraging practitioners in the industry, who have carved a niche for themselves, to partner with relevant departments in the nation’s tertiary institutions, with the aim of impacting knowledge on students, and would-be practitioners, in those institutions.

He described the annual colloquium as part of ARCON’s efforts at bridging the void between the town and the gown in the industry, noting that the initiative, since its introduction, had gone a long way in enhancing the relationship between those two critical stakeholders.

Commending ARCON on the initiative, the Chairman, Advertising Industry Colloquium and Journal Committee, Professor Rotimi Olatunji, disclosed that the committee had successfully and consecutively organised two editions of the colloquium, and published the ARCON Journal of Advertising and Marketing Communications (AJAMC).

He described this year’s theme: “From Dialogue to Data: Merging Storytelling, Human Engagement & Techs in Marketing Communications”, as timely, since advertising had evolved over the years, with the advent of the Internet, digitisation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science. Technologies and others.

