A review of Orimadegun Jacob Taiwo’s books, Pages of the Bible (Historical and Revelational 1&2).

THE Bible is a vast divine book which contains God’s revelations to man. However, as simple as it may look, verses of the Bible may have different meanings to different people.

Therefore, in order to make it easier for people to understand the messages, Orimadegun Jacob Taiwo, a worker in God’s vineyard, has published the book, Pages of the Bible (Historical and Revelational Volume 1&2).

The first volume explains the messages in the books of II Chronicle 12-36, Ezra 1-10, Nehemiah 1-13, Esther 1-10, Job 1-42 and Psalm 1, while the second volume delves into Psalm 74-150, Proverbs 1-31, Ecclesiastes 1-12, Songs of Solomon 114-121 and Isaiah 1-14.

In order to understand the significance of the book, Dr Tunde Adegoke Amole of the Oritamefa Baptist Mission Church, in his foreword, describes the book as a “life-changing reference book. This book brings to you concise in-depth references from the Bible needed for our Christian journey.

“Pastor Taiwo Orimadegun, by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, has brought to us historical and revelational references from some sections of the Bible.”

He says further, “The book provides vital information on each of the Bible chapters, simplified revelation, gleaned from every verse within the chapters of each of the books.|”

Also, Deacon Solomon Adeleke of Bodija Ashi Baptist Church, Ibadan, says: “The author gives a summary of each of the books of the Bible with helpful notes on the authors of each book and what the book contains. This enhances the reader’s perspective and gives a necessary historical account of the book to enable readers to situate it in history and how they relate to the overall revelation of God to man in the person and mission of Christ.”

This book is, therefore, recommended for all Christians and those who want to understand the Bible deeply.

