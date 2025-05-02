Tourists stuck as iconic London Eye breaks down

Some visitors to the United Kingdom capital were left stranded mid-air after the London Eye broke down twice on the hottest day of the year.

The popular tourist attraction first came to a stop at around 3.45pm on Thursday as temperatures in London hit 28°C, making it the hottest May Day ever recorded.

According to the Metro, just forty minutes after passengers were allowed back on, the giant Ferris wheel stalled again.

Dozens of tourists were left suspended more than 400ft above the ground when the structure came to a sudden halt.

Crowds quickly gathered at the base of the Eye, which holds 32 capsules, each capable of carrying up to 28 passengers.

While the cause of the breakdown remains unclear, engineers are reported to have resolved the issue later in the day.

Despite being stuck in sweltering heat, some passengers described the experience positively. Marta Suleva, who was on the ride with her husband and two children when it stopped, told The Sun: “We had an announcement that there were technical problems. But the air conditioning stayed working which was a relief.

“Our cabin was full. We were up high so it was really good, we had the best views of the city.”

This is not the first time the London Eye has experienced technical issues. In October 2016, hundreds of people were left suspended in the air for hours after it broke down just after 7pm.

Some passengers were not able to disembark until nearly 11pm, with emergency services waiting below as engineers worked to resolve the issue.

Opened to the public on 9 March 2000, the London Eye quickly became one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.

Positioned on the South Bank of the River Thames, the 135-metre-high attraction offers panoramic views across London.

In a statement following the latest incident, a spokesperson for the London Eye said: “Earlier today, the London Eye temporarily paused to investigate a minor technical issue.

“Our technical teams were able to quickly resolve the issue, resulting in a short 10 minute delay to boarding, after which we resumed operating as usual. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

