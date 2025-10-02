Tourism to drive development in Akwa Ibom — Board

The Akwa Ibom State Hotels and Tourism Board has declared that tourism will be a major driver of development, infrastructure, and community progress in the state.

Chairman of the Board, Mrs. Ime Udoh, stated this yesterday, while unveiling activities for the 2025 World Tourism Day celebration, saying that the theme for this year’s event, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” aligns with the state government’s vision of harnessing tourism as a catalyst for economic growth.

She commended Governor Umo Eno for creating an enabling environment for tourism to thrive, noting that the sector is attracting new investments and improving infrastructure across communities.

According to her, the 2025 celebration, though globally observed on September 27, has been shifted to October 4 in the state due to other government activities.

She added that the events will feature an eco-friendly road walk, a clean-up exercise, and the popular “I Love Akwa Ibom” social media challenge, all converging at the Water Fountain on Nwaniba Road before proceeding through the Ibom Icon and Golf Resort route.

Mrs. Udoh explained that the exercise will not only showcase the state’s scenic routes but also emphasize the need for cleanliness and community participation. “As we walk through these routes, we aim to engage with the community and highlight that they are integral to our tourism attractions. Their unique culture and heritage are what draw visitors,” she said.

She noted that improved roads and clean environments will increase tourist inflow, create employment opportunities, and drive infrastructural development within host communities, even as the sensitization exercise will cover areas such as Ekpri Nsukara, Uran Market, Ifiayong, Atiku, and Itam, before culminating at the UCCDA flyover.

The celebration will also feature a contest encouraging participants to showcase Akwa Ibom’s culture through food, dance, stories, and visual content, with prizes for winners. Participants are to tag the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Hotels and Tourism Board, and private tourism partners on social media.

Mrs. Udoh used the occasion to commend private organizations collaborating with the state government in promoting culture and tourism, assuring them of continued government partnership.