A new platform to educate, prepare and engage the youth in tourism promotion, Tourism Library Show has concluded plans to hold the 2023 TLS Quiz in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tagged the TLS Quiz Challenge, it will be hosting participants at Emmanuel Alayande Teachers’ Resource Centre, Samonda, Ibadan on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The Group Coordinator of the event, Adetoyese Adeoye, who hinted Travelpulse and MICE in Ibadan recently, said there is a knowledge gap in tourism and TLS was established to bridge that gap so that we can better promote and develop a new mindset for youth to embrace responsible and sustainable tourism.

He added: “To practically achieve this, we are bring a tourism knowledge-driven quest to the future tourism promoters (the youth) who are vibrant and still agile and ready to explore and make a generation impact.

“Tourism Library Show is the First Tourism Quiz Competition in Nigeria TLS is a fun and exciting show with several challenges to test participants’ tourism knowledge – local and world’s famous tourist attractions, heritage and cultural destinations, tourism events, festivals, adventures, hospitality, tourism education through History, Tourism, Arts, Culture and Humanity.

“TLS was activated to strategically test the tourism knowledge of youth while widening their horizon on the core benefit and what the future of the tourism industry holds for the youth if they passionately create a niche for themselves as it has diverse window of opportunities to explore.

“However, we are not doing this alone to test their knowledge but also have loads of gifts to give out to contestants at the event.

“In addition, participants will have many take home from the event; in terms of tourism knowledge and business opportunities like how to engage in profitable promotion of tourism products and services with window to destination experiential marketing.”

”We developed TLS for youths to get connected to tourism advantages for creative and development purposes.”

