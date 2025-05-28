Tourism: Lagos govt disburses over N8bn in one year

Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has spent the sum of N8,475,238,265.00 on various cultural events, festivals in one year, saying that the move was aimed at boosting local talents discovery, job creation opportunities, among other dynamic eco-systems.

The State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, made this known on Wednesday, while speaking at the 2025 Annual Ministerial Press Briefing, held at Alausa, Ikeja to mark the second year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Benson-Awoyinka said her ministry, through the Creative Arts Department, had sponsored over 143 festivals, events, and programmes from May 2024 to date, with the said sum, adding that the ministry had issued endorsement letters to over 124 creative stakeholders to support their efforts in seeking sponsorship for their various initiatives.

According to her, this robust investment reflects the ministry’s unwavering commitment to positioning Lagos as the leading hub for arts, culture, and entertainment in Africa, saying that the supported initiatives span community festivals, cultural showcases, entertainment events, fashion weeks, art exhibitions, industry engagements, youth empowerment platforms, and global tourism summits.

She said that each initiative contributed significantly to cultural preservation, economic stimulation, job creation, tourism inflow, and global media visibility, while reinforcing Lagos’s brand as a dynamic creative capital and one of the continent’s most vibrant cultural destinations.

"The Ministry, through the Creative Arts Department, has sponsored over 143 festivals, events, and programmes from May 2024 to date, with the sum of approximately ₦8,475,238,265.00 only.

"In addition, the ministry has issued endorsement letters to over 124 creative stakeholders to support their efforts in seeking sponsorship for their various initiatives.

"This robust investment reflects the Ministry's unwavering commitment to positioning Lagos as the leading hub for arts, culture, and entertainment in Africa.

"The supported initiatives span community festivals, cultural showcases, entertainment events, fashion weeks, art exhibitions, industry engagements, youth empowerment platforms, and global tourism summits.

“Each initiative contributes significantly to cultural preservation, economic stimulation, job creation, tourism inflow, and global media visibility—reinforcing Lagos’s brand as a dynamic creative capital and one of the continent’s most vibrant cultural destinations,” the commissioner stated.

Benson-Awoyinka listed some of the events and festivals to include Brazilian Descendant Arts & Culture Association (BDACA), Lagos Shopping Festival, Twin Fest Africana, Groove and Food Festival, Nigeria Soup Festival, TM Perfume Launch, Sango World Festival, Kenny Saint Ogungbe Concert, Ede Mi Asa Mi Festival, Africa Fashion Designers Award, among others.

The commissioner said the ministry continues through this impactful portfolio of investments and partnerships, continues to drive the growth of the creative economy, empower cultural entrepreneurs, promote heritage, and expand Lagos’s global footprint as a thriving tourism and cultural capital.

She stressed that the key achievements and milestones recorded by the ministry in the last 12 months was proof of the present administration’s unwavering commitment to making Lagos the creative and tourism capital of Africa.

Benson -Awoyinka added that, as part of its strategic mandate, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture continues to prioritise regular engagement with key stakeholders to assess the state of the tourism sector, identify pressing challenges, and explore viable avenues for governmental intervention.

She explained that the approach ensured that policy direction remained inclusive, data-informed, and aligned with the realities faced by industry practitioners, noting that over the past year, the ministry had strengthened its symbiotic relationship with stakeholders across various segments of the tourism ecosystem.

“We have continued to develop and refine policies that serve as a framework for tourism activities in Lagos State, while also implementing impactful programs and projects that enhance the experience of both residents and visitors, directly contributing to the actualisation of the fifth pillar of the THEMES Plus agenda.

“In line with this objective, the ministry engaged with notable industry leaders, including Mr. Nkereweum Onung, President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), and Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, the President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP),” she said.

