Tourism key to economic, cultural growth — Gov Bala

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has stressed that in today’s fast-paced world, the tourism and hospitality sector play a pivotal role in both the economic and cultural development of a region.

The Governor made this statement at the official commissioning of the renovated and upgraded Larema Hotels and Suites in Bauchi on Sunday.

Represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Culture & Tourism, the Governor emphasised that, “It is through initiatives like this that we not only create employment opportunities for our people, but also showcase the rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality that Bauchi State has to offer to the world.”

He stated, “As we gather here to witness the opening of this new extension, let us remember that it is not merely bricks and mortar that we are celebrating today, but the collective vision, hard work, and dedication of all those involved in making this project a reality.”

According to the Governor, “This extension signifies not just growth in physical infrastructure, but also growth in service excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Bala Mohammed then expressed his unreserved support for the continued growth and success of Larema International Hotels & Suites, recognising the vital role that the tourism and hospitality industry play in positioning Bauchi State as a premier destination for business and leisure travellers alike.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the invitation and for being part of the momentous occasion, stating, “Let us look forward to a future filled with prosperity, innovation, and the unwavering commitment to service that has come to define Larema International Hotels & Suites.”

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of Larema, High Chief Samuel Emmanuel Okolo, stated, “Our vision is to make Larema International Hotels a preferred destination, not just for accommodation, but for businesses, cultural exchange, and tourism in the entire North-East subregion and, with time, in Nigeria.”

He stressed, “To the people of Bauchi and beyond: This is your hotel. This investment is our collective future. We are not just creating rooms; we should also put it at the back of our mind that we are creating more job opportunities, building local capacities, and fostering a culture of excellence.”

Samuel Emmanuel added, “I invite entrepreneurs, government agencies, tourists, and corporate organisations to take full advantage of our world-class services. Let us together tell a new story—a story that won’t just end today. A story that will last for generations. A story of Bauchi that is open for business, ready for the world, and proud of its roots.”

According to him, “The Larema International Hotels you see today is the product of careful planning, substantial investment, and an enduring belief in the future of Bauchi State. This renovation project was not just cosmetic.”

He stressed, “It was a complete transformation—modernising our infrastructure, expanding our service offerings, and ensuring world-class hospitality while preserving our cultural identity and the Bauchi ecosystem.”

According to him, “The hotel now boasts state-of-the-art rooms and suites designed with comfort and elegance in mind. Conference and event facilities equipped for both corporate and social gatherings.”

He added, “A modern restaurant serving both local and international cuisine. Wellness and recreational facilities available 24/7. An experienced and dedicated staff trained to deliver an unparalleled guest experience.”

He concluded, stressing, “Let this day stand as a symbol of what is possible when vision meets commitment. Larema International Hotels will continue to serve as a place of comfort, connection, and culture for all who pass through its services.”

