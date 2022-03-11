Tourism, hospitality entrepreneurs for $500,000 ATM Draper-Aladdin start-up competition

Up to fifteen start-ups from across the tourism and hospitality sector will be given the opportunity to pitch for up to half $500,000 in a brand-new competition that will take place at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022.

According to the Exhibition Director ME – Arabian Travel Market, Danielle Curtis, “The ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition offers an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs from across the industry to pitch their business plans in front of our expert judges, not to mention a global audience of industry professionals and investors which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 9-12, 2022.

“In addition to pitching for up to $500,000 of investment at ATM 2022, the winning start-up will be given the chance to compete for a further $500,000 of funding on Tim Draper’s hugely popular television show, Meet the Drapers.”

The inaugural ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition, which will take place on the ATM Travel Tech Stage on Tuesday 10 May 2022, will see 15 start-ups go head-to-head. Spanning the segments of travel and transportation, hospitality tech, and experiences and attractions, each pitch will last for five minutes and will be followed by a five-minute Q&A session with ATM’s panel of industry judges.

The overall winner will receive a minimum of $30,000 up to a maximum of $500,000 investment, a DASC Certificate and the chance to appear on Tim Draper’s TV show, Meet the Drapers, where they compete for another $500,000 while gaining access to a crowdfunding network of 12 million viewers. A further two runners up will receive the DASC Certificate only.

“The aim of the ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition is to help intensify the race to a sustainable future for travel and tourism,” said Curtis. “In conjunction with AladdinB2B and Draper Associates, we will showcase technologies and innovations from the brightest minds in travel, transportation, hospitality, experiences and attractions.”

In addition to a place in the competition, each finalist will have the opportunity to invest in a pod located in ATM 2022’s start-up area; access to a booking and matchmaking platform powered by AladdinB2B and Draper VC, which can be used to arrange meetings with prospective investors; and global exposure through ATM Travel Tech’s various marketing platforms.

The competition’s panel of expert judges will also be on hand to share their extensive start-up experience, offering tips on the most effective fundraising methods, the biggest challenges faced by new ventures, and the best channels to reach investors.

“Any start-ups that are interested in taking part can visit the ATM Travel Tech page to find out more about this exciting competition,” Curtis added.

