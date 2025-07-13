Tourism excellence: Remilekun Martins wins prestigious Africa’s illustrious award

Ambassador Remilekun Olaitan Martins, a leading figure in the tourism sector and community development, was celebrated at the prestigious Africa’s Illustrious Awards held at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which took place yesterday, recognised Martins’ outstanding contributions to tourism with an Award of Excellence and Recognition. The ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including AIG Fayoade, Charles Okocha, Prince Kolade Oladigbolu, and Dr. Thomas Sule, all of whom were also honored for their respective achievements.

Remilekun Olaitan Martins has dedicated 15 years to fostering sustainable tourism and community growth. As the driving force behind Sceptre & More Concepts, Sceptre Tourism, and Ariel Remar Associates Ltd, her passion for travel, tourism, and community development has been evident through her innovative initiatives. Martins expertly integrates sustainable tourism practices with community engagement strategies, making her a pivotal force in driving positive change. Her recent venture into global real estate investments further expands her commitment to providing innovative solutions and opportunities for global investment and community development.

Martins has organized and featured in over 40 impactful events and programs, including vibrant tourism expos, cultural festivals, and community development workshops. These initiatives are meticulously designed to boost local economies, create sustainable job opportunities, and foster cultural exchange. Her consultancy services extend to businesses and organizations, where she guides them in developing sustainable tourism practices and effective community engagement strategies. Her efforts have earned her numerous accolades, including the Ambassador for Peace Award, underscoring her commitment to fostering peace, promoting tourism, and driving community development. Through her leadership and innovative initiatives, Remilekun Olaitan Martins continues to set a high standard for excellence in tourism, community service, and international real estate, making a lasting impact on a global scale.

