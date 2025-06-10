Tourism: Cross River govt to launch state airline, construct new airport

In a bold move to strengthen air connectivity and drive tourism development, the Cross River State Government has announced plans to launch a state-owned airline and construct a new airport within the state capital.

Disclosing the plans during a recent visit to the Lagos Aviation Academy, the State Commissioner for Aviation, Captain Imah Utum, revealed that the government is actively pursuing regulatory approvals from national aviation authorities.

According to him, the process of obtaining an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and an Air Transport Licence (ATL) from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is already underway.

“We are optimistic that within the next 90 days, we will secure our ATL,” Utum stated.

The commissioner further disclosed that Cross River currently operates two Boeing 737-300 aircraft through a management arrangement with a domestic carrier. In a bid to expand its fleet, the state is expecting the delivery of two CRJ-1000 jets, which will enhance route options and service quality.

As part of a broader aviation development strategy, the state is also investing heavily in human capital. Utum revealed that Cross River aims to train up to 800 aviation professionals annually—including pilots, flight dispatchers, and cabin crew. He noted that pilot training is already underway, with one trainee pilot nearing completion of type rating certification.

On airport infrastructure, Utum confirmed that the state government plans to build a third airport to complement the existing ones in Calabar and Obudu. He cited spatial constraints at the federal-controlled Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar as a key reason for the proposed development.

“The current airport in Calabar cannot be expanded due to a lack of space, hence the need for a new facility to support tourism and future growth,” he explained. “While the Obudu airport will be completed, we also envision another airport within Calabar to serve the state’s long-term aviation needs.”

Utum emphasised that Cross River’s aviation push is part of a larger vision to position the state as a premier tourism and investment hub, leveraging its strategic location and growing reputation as Nigeria’s second most visited tourist destination after Lagos.

“These initiatives will not only enhance accessibility to Cross River but also create jobs, attract investment, and spur economic development,” the commissioner added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

