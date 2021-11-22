TotalEnergies to enlighten customers on strategic evolution during customer service week

TotalEnergies is set to engage its customers during this year’s customer week which runs between Monday, November 22 and Friday, November 26, 2021, by giving them information about the company’s strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies.

The company, in a statement made available to Tribune Online, noted that: ‘TotalEnergies Africa Customer Week’ provides a veritable platform for the company to engage customers, actively listen to them, and receive valuable feedback on ways to better add value, to our services.

“The year 2021 has been a challenging one for all of us due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of the challenges, our customers have remained loyal and committed to us. As a result, we consider our customers to be more than just consumers. They are, in fact, our partners.

“One of the main goals of the Africa Customer Week is to enlighten our customers about our strategic evolution into a major player in the transition to new energies. The change cannot be successful if we do not get the support of our customers.”

The statement further held that: “As part of activities to mark the week, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc will make appearances on several radio stations across Nigeria, in an effort to further reach its teeming customers. We will talk about the bouquet of products and services offered by TotalEnergies during our visits to the select radio stations.

“We have also scheduled surprise visits to select TotalEnergies service stations and customer sites all over the country where we will reward customers with surprise ‘thank you’ gifts.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

TotalEnergies to enlighten customers on strategic evolution during customer service week

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

TotalEnergies to enlighten customers on strategic evolution during customer service week