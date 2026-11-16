TotalEnergies links fresh exploration investment to Nigeria’s transparent licensing round

Improved transparency in Nigeria’s oil and gas licensing process has helped restore investor confidence and attract fresh exploration investment, the Country Chair and Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Matthieu Bouyer, has said.

This, he said, made TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited commence drilling of the Akpo Far East B exploration well, the first deep offshore exploration well to be drilled in the country in a decade.

According to him, the development signalled renewed interest in Nigeria’s deepwater oil and gas sector, following reforms by the Federal Government aimed at improving the investment climate, strengthening regulatory transparency and making the country’s petroleum industry more competitive.

Disclosing this during an executive panel session at the 44th Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition in Lagos, Bouyer said improvements in the transparency of Nigeria’s licensing process had enabled the company to secure new acreage through a competitive bidding round for the first time in more than a decade.

According to him, the renewed investment momentum reflects growing confidence in the country’s regulatory environment and the commitment of the Nigerian authorities to attracting fresh capital into the oil and gas industry.

“The attractiveness of Nigeria has returned in our portfolio,” he said.

The company said it had commenced drilling the Akpo Far East B well using the Noble BlackRhino rig, following Bouyer’s announcement at the conference that it was launching a new deep offshore drilling campaign in Nigeria.

The well is expected to be followed by exploration and appraisal activities at Egina South and on the PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 licences, forming part of a broader programme to explore Nigeria’s offshore hydrocarbon potential.

Recall that TotalEnergies emerged as the successful bidder for PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 in December 2024 under Nigeria’s 2024 Exploration Round. The company and its partner, South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), subsequently signed a Production Sharing Contract for the two licences in September 2025.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies holds an 80 per cent operating interest, while SAPETRO owns the remaining 20 per cent.

Bouyer also identified recent Federal Government reforms, particularly Executive Orders designed to improve the competitiveness of deepwater and non-associated gas projects, as important factors supporting renewed investment.

“The Executive Orders are working,” he said, citing investment decisions on the Ima and Ubeta gas developments as evidence of progress.

However, he stressed that Nigeria must accelerate the conversion of discovered hydrocarbon resources into commercially viable projects and production, noting that the country’s challenge was no longer the availability of resources but the speed of project development.

“We need to think fast,” he said, calling for quicker resolution of supply-chain constraints and other barriers that could delay investment decisions and project execution.

He said the ongoing Akpo Far East B drilling and planned activities at Egina South and PPL 2000 and PPL 2001 reflected TotalEnergies’ confidence in Nigeria’s resource potential.

ALSO READ: Bauchi YPP guber candidate pledges state of emergency on healthcare

“This momentum goes hand in hand with the efforts of the Nigerian authorities to strengthen transparency and attract investment into the country,” he said.

Bouyer commended the teams responsible for the accelerated mobilisation of the Noble BlackRhino drilling rig and acknowledged the support of the company’s partners, including NNPC Limited, Meren, CNOOC International and SAPETRO.

The NAPE conference brought together industry leaders to discuss strategies for unlocking Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves through exploration, local capabilities and adaptive technology.

The executive session also featured the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and NAPE Fellow and Co-founder of Seplat Energy, Austin Avuru, among other industry stakeholders.