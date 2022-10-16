Total number of active voice subscribers in Q2 2022 grew by 10.04% ― NBS

The total number of active voice subscribers in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022) was 206,449,125, higher by 10.04 per cent relative to 187,611,501 recorded in Q2 2021.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that released the data stated that the figure represents a 10.04 per cent rise on a year-on-year basis.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth stood at 3.45 per cent, an increase from the 199,558,540 subscribers recorded in Q1 2022.

Similarly, the NBS pointed out that a total of 151,332,090 active internet subscribers were recorded in Q2 2022, higher than the 140,175,169 reported in Q2 2021.

This indicates a growth rate of 7.96 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and on a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth stood at 3.76 per cent.

On state profile analysis, the NBS said Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q2 2022 with 25,002,808, followed by Kano with 12,499,401 and Ogun with 12,288,042.

On the other hand, it added that Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,530,739, followed by Ekiti with 1,775,647, and Ebonyi with 1,840,443.

“Also, Lagos State stood top with active internet subscribers of 18,441,791, followed by Kano with 9,255,299 and Ogun with 9,151,148. On the other hand, Bayelsa had the least with 1,126,076, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,319,005 and 1,380,154 respectively. However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q2 2022,” the NBS further stated.

