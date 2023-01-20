Tosin Ahafa to host town hall in 6 northern states

The Co-founder of Mezovest (A commerce solutions fintech company), Mr. Tosin Ashafa, is set to host 6 town hall meetings across the six states in the Northwest with young entrepreneurs.

He made his intention known after members of the Tinubu Shettima Support Group paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

Speaking on the importance of this town hall, Mr Ashafa said “it is important to engage young and brilliant entrepreneurs in the north and explain how many of Asiwaju’s economic policies will improve the living conditions of millions of northerners.”

He further added that “while there is nothing wrong with the narrative that the north should reward Asiwaju for the role he played in 2015, I think it is equally important to also show how Asiwaju’s presidency will create prosperity for thousands of hardworking northern entrepreneurs living in the north.

Ashafa noted that the town hall will commence at the end of the month and hopes to engage between 3,000 to 5,000 young entrepreneurs across the six states.