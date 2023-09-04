Based on the figures published by Nigerian dailies in August, nearly 50 people were kidnapped in Toro, Bauchi State by gunmen.

I’m perplexed by the deteriorating nature of events in the area. Toro is among the largest local government areas in Nigeria, having a total land mass of over 6,932 square kilometres of which 60 to 70 percent of the land mass is a forest. However, bushy mountains also occupied almost five percent approximately.

The Lame Burra forest that lies between Toro and Ningi local governments is another nightmare. The forest was allegedly a hideout of Boko Haram around 2018 to 2019.

Similarly, the Jos East forest, especially within the Maigemu axis, is a notorious hideout of kidnappers. The forest borders Toro to the east. Therefore, Toro, Ningi and Jos East local governments could assumably be an epicentre of abduction within Bauchi and Plateau states.

Majority of the people living in the said areas are local miners and farmers. The presence of kidnappers in the area is a threat to our people’s economy.

Given the above, we are very worried as there are no security operatives within those areas safeguarding the lives and properties.

Even the recent kidnapping in Salarma, Gumau, Fishere and Zalau was perpetrated as a result of zero security operatives in the area.

Let me conclude by saying Toro, Ningi and Jos East local governments are vulnerable to insecurity. The lack of sufficient security personnel in these areas gives kidnappers the ability to perpetrate evil at their convenience.

We are, therefore, calling for urgent government intervention in the area. There is the need for the government to deploy security operatives and to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama, Toro, Bauchi State





