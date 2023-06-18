It was a night of nostalgia, emotional speeches, and great entertainment as Africa Magic unveiled its Ripples sequel, ‘Ripples: New Generation’, at a watch party held at FilmHouse Cinemas, Landmark Centre, VI, Lagos, on Friday, June 16.

‘Ripples: New Generation’ begins thirty years after the initial show – Ripples – wrapped on NTA in 1993 and after the death of the former matriarch, Leslie Dehinde-Philips. The story follows Doris, a remarkable young woman and Leslie’s granddaughter, who finds herself on the brink of inheriting the Dehinde-Phillips fortune and a staggering 75 per cent share of DP Oil.

Raised to take the reins as Chief Executive Officer, Doris seems destined for greatness. However, beneath her seemingly perfect life, she yearns for something more elusive – freedom.

Unfortunately, her dreams of freedom end when a dramatic protest against DP Oil, led by the Elders of a Niger Delta Community, erupts. Determined to extricate herself from the situation and pursue her desires, Doris unwittingly falls into the clutches of a ruthless company executive who harbours a desperate aspiration to become CEO. Her grandmother’s last will affects her decisions about freedom and leaves her questioning everything.

The series, which will focus on the daunting challenges of oil spillage and the environmental consequences, the battle for freedom, and the need to succeed against all odds, features a diverse cast of actors. Tope Olowoniyan will take her lead role as Doris Dehinde-Philips, accompanied by Daniel Abua, Vine Olugu, and Ian Wordi, who play Elo Dehinde-Phillips, Alex, and Inspector Richard, respectively.

However, older characters like Alex Usifo, Barbara Soky, Emeka Ossai, and Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey will return to their roles as Talab Abass, Daphne Wellington-Cole, Wale Okoya, and Admiral (formerly Captain) Hassan respectively. Debby Felix, Lexan Peters, Francis Onwochei, and Mena Sodje will join them as the new generation.

The original creator and producer of Ripples and ‘Ripples: New Generation’, Zeb Ejiro, spoke about what it felt like recreating his hit series. He said, “I feel so happy that we have been able to create Ripples: The New Generation because today we have made history. Ripples is the only TV series or soap opera that was done thirty years ago and is back again. No other program has been able to achieve this. Yet, we are doing a mix of the old and new generation. We are going to hold viewers, hostage, every Wednesday at 9 pm.”

Hosted by On-Air Personality Ifunanya Igwe, the event had notable guests like Fred Amata, Professor Shola Fosudo, Patrick Doyle, and Zeke Zulu present.

The series will have 13 episodes that will start airing on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, on Africa Magic Showcase.

